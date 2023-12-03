Fans loved Isaiah Bond’s celebration after huge play

Fans loved the celebration Isaiah Bond did after making a big play during the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday.

Bond caught a pass in the fourth quarter of Alabama’s 27-24 win over Georgia that he thought went for a touchdown to put his Crimson Tide up 27-17 with 6:40 left in the game. After being tackled by the goal line, Bond got up and struck a familiar pose.

Bond stood up straight, put his hands together like he was holding a gun, and looked to his left. He was doing his best James Bond spy impression.

The officials determined that Bond was down just shy of the goal line, so the Tide got the ball at the 1. They scored two plays later to take a 27-17 lead.

That didn’t take away from the fans’ enjoyment of Bond’s celebration.

That James Bond celebration pose for Bond is low key pretty sweet. — 🦀EastBayTroy…Esq (@YogiPelotroy) December 3, 2023

Put Bama in the playoff. Isaiah Bond TD celebration (James Bond) is legendary. — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 3, 2023

That James Bond celebration hard 😂 — Trey (@Trey_Oh5) December 3, 2023

Isiah Bond has the best TD celebration in football — C.J. (@CJ_Urbane) December 3, 2023

Bond actually did the same celebration in Alabama’s win over Auburn last weekend.

Isaiah Bond unfurled this TD celebration after his catch, impersonating the famous image of James Bond. He's staking claim as the originator of the move in a football game. "I want everybody to know I did it first." pic.twitter.com/yjyF9m2vAh — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 26, 2023

Bond had 5 catches for 79 yards in the win. He didn’t score any TDs, but he still go to do his celebration.