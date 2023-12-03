 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 2, 2023

Fans loved Isaiah Bond’s celebration after huge play

December 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Isaiah Bond holds his hands together

Fans loved the celebration Isaiah Bond did after making a big play during the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday.

Bond caught a pass in the fourth quarter of Alabama’s 27-24 win over Georgia that he thought went for a touchdown to put his Crimson Tide up 27-17 with 6:40 left in the game. After being tackled by the goal line, Bond got up and struck a familiar pose.

Bond stood up straight, put his hands together like he was holding a gun, and looked to his left. He was doing his best James Bond spy impression.

The officials determined that Bond was down just shy of the goal line, so the Tide got the ball at the 1. They scored two plays later to take a 27-17 lead.

That didn’t take away from the fans’ enjoyment of Bond’s celebration.

Bond actually did the same celebration in Alabama’s win over Auburn last weekend.

Bond had 5 catches for 79 yards in the win. He didn’t score any TDs, but he still go to do his celebration.

Article Tags

Isaiah Bond
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus