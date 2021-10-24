Jack Coan goes viral for amazing impressions of NFL QBs

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan went viral this week for a great video where he does impressions of famous NFL quarterbacks.

Coan posted the video on social media and it received attention online. NBC even aired it during Saturday night’s Fighting Irish game against USC.

The video shows Coan in Notre Dame’s locker room. He does impressions of Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Jack Coan’s impersonating is spot on 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/ET9OuMtLvg — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) October 23, 2021

Those were pretty great. The Manning impression might have been the funniest and most accurate. The Brady had the best detail with the follow through.

Coan is a senior transfer from Wisconsin. He entered Saturday’s win over USC with 1,208 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

How did you like his impressions and which was the best?