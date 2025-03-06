Report: Aaron Rodgers, Giants ‘down a road’ in contract talks

Aaron Rodgers may not have to look very far for his next NFL team.

Rodgers and the New York Giants have gone pretty far “down a road” in their contract talks, according to one reporter.NorthJersey.com Giants reporter Art Stapleton joined “The Pat McAfee Show” for an interview on Thursday and indicated that contract talks between the Giants and Rodgers have been serious.

“From my understanding right now, they are pretty significantly down a road where they’re negotiating to the point where if Aaron Rodgers ends up as a Giant before the start of the league year next year, it would not be a shock to people in this area,” Stapleton said.

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Stapleton believes the Giants are seriously considering signing Rodgers for next season.

“My understanding is yes, they have talked about what it would take to get Aaron here with the Giants, to not leave New Jersey. And my understanding is that at every turn, the Giants have yet to be scared off of the idea of Aaron Rodgers coming on some show every Tuesday. … But I think from a football fit, this is something they are considering,” said Stapleton.

Stapleton alluded to Rodgers’ weekly appearances on McAfee’s show. The Jets reportedly no longer wanted Rodgers to continue appearing on McAfee’s show during the season, feeling it was an unnecessary distraction.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter weighed in on the matter on Thursday as well. He said he does not view it as a lock that Rodgers ends up with the Giants, although he acknowledged it was possible. Schefter felt the Rams made the most sense for Rodgers, but that possibility evaporated when the NFC West team worked things out with Matthew Stafford.

Rodgers, 41, played fairly well down the stretch last season and finished with 3,897, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, the Jets still finished 5-12.