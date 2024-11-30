Jack Sawyer rips Michigan flag off pole amid postgame chaos

Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer couldn’t beat Michigan on the field, but he did his best to represent his Buckeyes once Saturday’s rivalry game ended.

Sawyer is a defensive leader for Ohio State and had a big interception in his team’s 13-10 loss to the Wolverines on Saturday. He was upset with Wolverines players for trying to plant a Michigan flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium in Columbus and did something about it.

Sawyer ripped the Michigan flag off a pole and then threw the flag to the ground.

Here are two different videos showing what happened:

Michigan tried to plant the flag again at midfield, Jack Sawyer ripped it off and threw it. pic.twitter.com/xpU0fWbVof — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) November 30, 2024

Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer rips away the Michigan flag and throws it amid the insanity after the game. Cops. Pepper spray was even used. Two Michigan players were on the ground rubbing their faces. A photographer as well. Police later lined up at 50 to build a human wall. pic.twitter.com/xANs878xe7 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 30, 2024

In addition to Sawyer, Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun was also seen grabbing for the Michigan flag.

Michigan certainly started things by trying to plant their flag on their opponent’s field — that is a disrespectful gesture. Ohio State’s players like Sawyer and Igbinosun were reacting accordingly.

Michigan has now beaten Ohio State four years in a row, which is how long Sawyer has been playing for the Buckeyes.