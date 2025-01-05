Jaden Rashada to enter transfer portal once again

Quarterback Jaden Rashada lasted just one semester at Georgia before he opted to enter the transfer portal once again.

Rashada has decided to leave Georgia and enter the portal, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic. It marks the second time Rashada has entered the portal, and his next school will effectively be his fourth stop in the college game.

Rashada spent last season backing up Carson Beck at Georgia, but fell behind both Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi in the pecking order. He had previously spent his freshman year at Arizona State, where he lost most of his season due to injury.

Originally, Rashada had planned to enroll at Florida. That fell apart publicly and spectacularly, as Rashada accused Florida of failing to follow through on its NIL promises and took them to court over it.

Rashada still has three years of eligibility remaining. Presumably, he will want to land somewhere where he will have a chance to start, an opportunity that seemingly was not going to come with the Bulldogs.