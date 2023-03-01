Top NFL Draft prospect wanted on charges stemming from fatal Georgia crash

Former Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter had a warrant issued for his arrest Wednesday, and the charges stem from his alleged involvement in a fatal crash that killed a Bulldogs player and staffer last month.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced on Wednesday that Carter is wanted on charges of reckless driving and racing. Investigators determined that Carter, 21, and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing” early on the morning of Jan. 15. Evidence indicated that the Ford Expedition LeCroy was driving crashed at a speed of 104 mph.

LeCroy and former Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock died in the crash.

You can read the full press release from the ACCPD below:

Jalen Carter is subject of arrest warrant in Athens after being implicated by police for racing in the crash that took the life of former teammate, and UGA staffer. pic.twitter.com/2TC0DS40sO — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 1, 2023

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” the police statement said.

A toxicology report determined that LeCroy’s blood-alcohol level was .197 at the time of the crash. Police said “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash.”

Video evidence also indicated that Georgia players and staffers were at a strip club hours before the crash.

Hours before the arrest warrant was issued, a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said Carter was at the scene of the fatal crash and may have misled police. Carter initially claimed he was more than a mile away when the crash took place. Officers said he then admitted he was close enough to see the vehicle’s tail lights at the time of the accident.

Carter is viewed by many analysts as the top overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman is projected to go as high as No. 1, depending on whether the Chicago Bears trade out of the spot or keep the pick. It remains to be seen if the legal trouble will impact his stock.