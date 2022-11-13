 Skip to main content
James Franklin does push-ups on sideline after getting penalty

November 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
James Franklin holds himself to the same standard that he sets for his players.

Franklin was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during his Penn State Nittany Lions’ 30-0 win over Maryland on Saturday.

Upset with himself over the penalty and wanting to show his players that his actions were unacceptable, Franklin hit the ground on the sideline and began doing push-ups.

That’s discipline for you.

Franklin said after the game that it was his first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as a head coach.

Franklin also said that the officials were wrong when they thought he was yelling at them. Nonetheless, he disciplined himself for costing the team.

Penn State is now 8-2 following their win over Maryland. Their losses were to Ohio State and Michigan, who are both undefeated. The Nittany Lions have Rutgers and Michigan State left on their schedule and have a good shot of finishing the regular season 10-2.

