James Franklin does push-ups on sideline after getting penalty

James Franklin holds himself to the same standard that he sets for his players.

Franklin was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during his Penn State Nittany Lions’ 30-0 win over Maryland on Saturday.

Upset with himself over the penalty and wanting to show his players that his actions were unacceptable, Franklin hit the ground on the sideline and began doing push-ups.

James Franklin is doing push ups on the sideline @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/DPqYCvHEjK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

That’s discipline for you.

Franklin said after the game that it was his first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as a head coach.

Franklin: "I did 15 pushups because everybody is held accountable here. It was my first unsportsman like conduct penalty in 12 years as a head coach." — Nittany Sports Now (@NittanySN) November 13, 2022

Franklin also said that the officials were wrong when they thought he was yelling at them. Nonetheless, he disciplined himself for costing the team.

James Franklin regarding his in-game pushups: Said the officials thought he was yelling at them but says he was actually yelling at his own players. Said it's his first penalty in 12 years. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 13, 2022

Penn State is now 8-2 following their win over Maryland. Their losses were to Ohio State and Michigan, who are both undefeated. The Nittany Lions have Rutgers and Michigan State left on their schedule and have a good shot of finishing the regular season 10-2.