James Skalski says Clemson was motivated by Notre Dame trash talk

Clemson beating Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday was extraordinarily satisfying for James Skalski.

Skalski had five tackles and a sack in the Tigers’ 34-10 bulldozing of the Fighting Irish. The senior linebacker missed some games this season due to a groin injury and did not play in the first meeting between Clemson and Notre Dame, which the Tigers lost.

Skalski said after Saturday’s win that he and Trevor Lawrence, who also did not play in the first game, remember the feeling of giddy Notre Dame fans celebrating last time. He also said that Notre Dame’s talk in the week leading up to this game motivated them.

James Skalski on motivation for this game: "When you listen to some of the things they said leading up to this game, they definitely pushed some buttons they probably wish they hadn't pushed." — (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 20, 2020

What kind of talk bothered Skalski? Maybe a quote from Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, who talked about silencing people with a win.

Guessing that’s what they are referring to. pic.twitter.com/APFz8B2FAO — (@clemsonmccay) December 20, 2020

That obviously didn’t happen, as Clemson won the rematch handily. Now Notre Dame will have to wait and see whether they make the playoff. At least one Clemson member has their back.