Jameson Williams suffers left knee injury during championship game

Jameson Williams went down with a left knee injury during the national championship game on Monday night between Alabama and Georgia.

Williams caught a 40-yard pass down the middle of the field on Bama’s first play after a touchback following Georgia’s field goal to tie the game at 3 in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide wide receiver tried to plant and his left knee got hurt.

Williams went down and was seen grabbing his left knee.

Jameson Williams was injured on this play: pic.twitter.com/gfNZ7OAMkH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022

Williams had four catches for 65 yards prior to his injury. He was seen going into the medical tent and then walking unaided on the sideline. The junior entered the game with 75 catches for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns.