Georgia QB Jamie Newman opts out of 2020 season

The Georgia Bulldogs will be without their likely starting quarterback for 2020.

As first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Jamie Newman will opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, and will likely enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Source: UGA QB Jamie Newman is opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. He’s expected to begin training for the 2021 NFL draft. Newman transferred to UGA from Wake Forest following the 2019 season. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 2, 2020

Newman was expected to be one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in 2020. He threw for 26 touchdowns and ran for six more with Wake Forest last season. He was entering his first season at Georgia as a graduate transfer, and was expected to be the team’s starter.

If there’s any good news for Georgia, it’s that fellow transfer J.T. Daniels is eligible to play in 2020. He’s still recovering from a torn ACL, however, and had not been cleared for contact as of Saturday.