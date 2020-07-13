pixel 1
Monday, July 13, 2020

JT Daniels granted immediate NCAA eligibility at Georgia

July 13, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Georgia Bulldogs’ quarterback situation just got a lot more interesting.

J.T. Daniels said in a tweet Monday that he has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, meaning he’ll be able to play in 2020 after transferring from USC without sitting out a year.

Suddenly, the Bulldogs are very deep at quarterback. They already had Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman, who had been considered the leader for the starting job before Daniels transferred from USC.

Daniels, a former five-star recruit, threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Trojans in 2018. His sophomore season was cut short by a season-ending ACL tear in his very first game. That allowed Kedon Slovis to claim the starting job, forcing Daniels to transfer.

