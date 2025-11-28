Report: 5-star QB expected to flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt

The thought of a 5-star recruit committing to Vanderbilt over Georgia would have been laughable as little as three years ago. But now it might be a reality.

Rivals college football reporter Steve Wiltfong on Friday made a big prediction regarding where 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis will play. He predicted that Curtis will flip from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Curtis, who is a 5-star 2026 quarterback recruit from Nashville Christian School, has flip-flopped on his recruiting many times. He initially committed to Georgia in March 2024. He then decommitted in October to open back up his recruiting. Then he committed to Georgia once again in May 2025. Now in November 2025, one person is predicting Curtis will flip to Vandy.

Here are some highlights of the 6-foot-3 quarterback prospect:

Vanderbilt’s rise in the college football world has been sudden. They went from 2014-2023 without a winning season. But Clark Lea had them at 7-6 last season, and this year they are 9-2. The team has its NIL organized well and is able to recruit players using those funds, which has helped them become a factor in the SEC.