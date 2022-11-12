 Skip to main content
Jaxson Dart nearly has head torn off on facemask penalty

November 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jaxson Dart get his head turned around

Jaxson Dart nearly had his head torn off on a vicious facemask penalty during Saturday’s game between his Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The game was tied 17-17 early in the third quarter and Ole Miss had the ball at the Bama 45. The Rebels were in trouble with a 3rd-and-18, but Dallas Turner bailed them out.

Turner came off the edge and made a great inside move to get to Dart. But the sophomore linebacker grabbed Dart’s facemask and yanked down the quarterback for a clear penalty.

Turner was called for a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.

Not only did he nearly rip Dart’s head off, but he bailed out the Rebels from a tough situation. Ole Miss was able to continue its drive and score a touchdown to take a 24-17 lead.

