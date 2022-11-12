Jaxson Dart nearly has head torn off on facemask penalty

Jaxson Dart nearly had his head torn off on a vicious facemask penalty during Saturday’s game between his Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The game was tied 17-17 early in the third quarter and Ole Miss had the ball at the Bama 45. The Rebels were in trouble with a 3rd-and-18, but Dallas Turner bailed them out.

Turner came off the edge and made a great inside move to get to Dart. But the sophomore linebacker grabbed Dart’s facemask and yanked down the quarterback for a clear penalty.

Jaxson Dart was okay after this facemask penalty. pic.twitter.com/U9o1QXCxgP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 12, 2022

Turner was called for a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.

Not only did he nearly rip Dart’s head off, but he bailed out the Rebels from a tough situation. Ole Miss was able to continue its drive and score a touchdown to take a 24-17 lead.