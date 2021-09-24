Report: Jaxson Dart to miss extended time with meniscus injury

The USC Trojans have a significant injury problem at the quarterback position.

According to Keely Eure of 247 Sports, freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart tore his meniscus during Saturday’s win over Washington State. Dart underwent surgery earlier in the week and is expected to be out for an extended period of time.

Dart had replaced the injured Kedon Slovis in that game and looked excellent, going 30-for-46 for 391 yards and four touchdowns. Dart played with a knee brace in the second half, but did not appear to be suffering anything this significant.

Slovis, who suffered a neck injury, did return to practice Tuesday. However, his status is unclear going forward. If he cannot play Saturday against Oregon State, true freshman Miller Moss would likely be the next man up.