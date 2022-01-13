Jaxson Dart reportedly set for visit with notable SEC school

Jaxson Dart is poised to draw a lot of interest after entering the transfer portal. That is already evidenced by one of his first reported visits.

Ole Miss have landed a visit with Dart, according to David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Dart and his fellow USC transfer, tight end Michael Trigg, are both poised to visit Oxford after the pair travel to Oklahoma later in the week.

The Rebels having interest in Dart is not a huge surprise considering how their offseason has gone. Quarterback Matt Corral is heading to the NFL, and Ole Miss has tried to lure the likes of Dillon Gabriel and Cameron Ward to replace him. So far, they have not been successful, but they at least seem to have a shot with Dart.

Dart, who is entering his sophomore season, threw nine touchdowns in six games for the Trojans last season. His decision to leave USC may well be linked to the pending arrival of another big-name quarterback also in the transfer portal.