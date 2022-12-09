Jeff Brohm shares interesting comment about leaving Purdue

Jeff Brohm left Purdue to take the head coach job at Louisville, and it sounds like there was nothing the Boilermakers could have done to stop the move.

Brohm was introduced to the media Thursday as the new head coach of the Cardinals. He said at his press conference that Purdue’s athletic director told him to name his price. Brohm replied that money wasn’t the issue.

Jeff Brohm said Purdue AD Mike Bobinski told him to name his price and how many years he wanted on his deal. Brohm said, “It’s not about that.” pic.twitter.com/g0Ux3rjUtp — rickbozich (@rickbozich) December 8, 2022

“It’s not about that,” Brohm said, via Rick Bozich.

What’s it about for Brohm? Coming back to lead his hometown school.

Brohm is from Louisville, starred at quarterback for the Cardinals in college, and began his coaching career at the school. He coached at Western Kentucky for three seasons and had enough success that Purdue came calling.

Brohm got Purdue to bowl games in his first two seasons, which led Louisville to try and hire him, but Brohm felt he still owed more to the Boilermakers. So he remained there for six seasons, went 9-4 last season and got them to the Big Ten Championship Game this year.

Brohm, 51, revived Purdue, made the fanbase happy for a few years, and is leaving the program in much better shape than when he arrived. He also stayed long enough to fulfill a commitment to them before leaving for his dream job that he previously had put on hold.

It wasn’t about the money for Brohm; it’s about trying to make his alma mater better.