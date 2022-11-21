Purdue coach blames Ohio State for new recruiting rule

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is frustrated with a new NCAA recruiting rule that he thinks was put in place to benefit certain schools, including one of his Big Ten foes.

Brohm said Monday that he was eager to start recruiting as soon as the regular season is over, but a new NCAA rule institutes a one-week dead period on hitting the trail. Where teams could start recruiting as soon as their regular season ended previously, they now have to wait until the Friday after their final game.

According to Brohm, the rule was made to benefit “the Ohio States of the world.”

“Well, they changed the rules in recruiting, and in my opinion, they changed it for the Ohio States of the world, so it fits their plan better,” Brohm said, via Nick Kosko of 247Sports. “But they changed the recruiting to where now you cannot go on the road right away. You have to wait until the Friday after the last regular-season game. For us, that’s when we will first hit the road and get out and recruit.”

The implication here is that teams like Purdue could have had a jump on the likes of Ohio State, as the Buckeyes might be playing in the Big Ten Championship. Of course, Purdue might be too, provided they can beat Indiana this week.

Was the rule passed to benefit teams in conference championship games? Probably. That said, one week probably is not going to make that much of a difference. Besides, if you ask some big-name coaches, recent rule changes have made their job harder, not easier.