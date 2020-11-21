 Skip to main content
Jeff Brohm livid after Purdue robbed of touchdown by pass interference penalty

November 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jeff Brohm

Jeff Brohm was absolutely livid after a pass interference penalty wiped out Purdue’s go-ahead touchdown during a 34-31 loss to Minnesota on Friday night.

The Boilermakers had a 1st-and-10 from the Minnesota 19 with 58 seconds left. Jack Plummer threw a perfect pass to the corner of the end zone for Payne Durham, who caught what appeared to be the go-ahead touchdown. The only problem is one official threw a flag for offensive pass interference.

This video angle shows Durham extending his arm for some separation, which likely triggered the penalty flag.

As if getting penalized on that play weren’t bad enough, Plummer was intercepted on the following play to seal the Golden Gophers’ 34-31 win.

It’s no wonder that Brohm lost his mind on the officials afterwards.

How could he not be so upset? That call probably cost them the game. Purdue would have been 3-1 otherwise.

That’s one of the most disputed pass interference penalty calls since this infamous one.

