Jeff Brohm livid after Purdue robbed of touchdown by pass interference penalty

Jeff Brohm was absolutely livid after a pass interference penalty wiped out Purdue’s go-ahead touchdown during a 34-31 loss to Minnesota on Friday night.

The Boilermakers had a 1st-and-10 from the Minnesota 19 with 58 seconds left. Jack Plummer threw a perfect pass to the corner of the end zone for Payne Durham, who caught what appeared to be the go-ahead touchdown. The only problem is one official threw a flag for offensive pass interference.

THEY CALLED THIS OPI ON PURDUE pic.twitter.com/5dKqwSwIys — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 21, 2020

This video angle shows Durham extending his arm for some separation, which likely triggered the penalty flag.

This was called OPI, so with that said, I don’t know what..

– targeting is

– holding is

– a catch is

– and now, OPI is pic.twitter.com/NeNhImMNd8 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 21, 2020

As if getting penalized on that play weren’t bad enough, Plummer was intercepted on the following play to seal the Golden Gophers’ 34-31 win.

It’s no wonder that Brohm lost his mind on the officials afterwards.

Purdue was flagged for offensive pass interference on a potential game-winning touchdown and threw an interception on the next play. Minnesota won 34-31. HC Jeff Brohm, like those who took the Boilermakers at -2 on @BetMGM, was not happy with the call.pic.twitter.com/CmpQxFjRjv — BroBible (@BroBible) November 21, 2020

How could he not be so upset? That call probably cost them the game. Purdue would have been 3-1 otherwise.

That’s one of the most disputed pass interference penalty calls since this infamous one.