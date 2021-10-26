Report: Longtime NFL coach is candidate for USC job

It’s been a while since Jeff Fisher had the chance to coach at either the NFL or college level, but it sounds like USC might be giving him a look.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Fisher is “in the mix” for the USC job, along with a number of high-profile college head coaches.

Ex-NFL coach & USC alum Jeff Fisher is in mix for USC’s coaching position, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. On Monday, former USC QB Carson Palmer said candidates include Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Cincinnati’s Luke FIckell & Steelers coach Mike Tomlin — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 25, 2021

Fisher is definitely a surprising name to surface here. He has no college experience aside from his current gig advising Eddie George at Tennessee State. That said, he’s been open to college jobs in the past, and it’s hard to see him passing on this one.

Fisher became somewhat infamous for his mediocrity toward the end of his NFL tenure. He is 173-165-1 in his NFL coaching career, and has not had a winning season at that level since 2008. One would figure the Trojans would want someone more dynamic and accomplished for the role if they can find that option, but there’s no doubt Fisher has ample experience.