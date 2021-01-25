Jeff Fisher campaigning for the Tennessee head coach job

There are fair questions about how appealing the Tennessee Volunteers head coaching position is right now with the threat of looming NCAA sanctions. There has been a lot of talk that the cloud hovering over the program could scare some candidates off. However, there’s one veteran coach who is telling anyone who will listen that he’d love the job.

Former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams coach Jeff Fisher continues to make it known that he’s ready to talk to the Vols. On Monday, he said as much on “The George Plaster Show,” even adding that he has a potential staff lined up.

Jeff Fisher on the Tennessee vacancy: He “has a coaching staff ready” and is “ready to talk if they want to talk.”#Vols — The George Plaster Show (@ThePlasterShow) January 25, 2021

Fisher made clear earlier in the month even before Jeremy Pruitt was fired that he would be very interested in the position. That clearly has not changed, even with some of the revelations about what’s happened at Tennessee, as well as the ensuing player exodus.

It’s not at all clear that Fisher is even a candidate for the job, which is probably why he’s campaigning so hard. All of his coaching experience is at the NFL level, and his last winning season there came in 2008. The Vols appear to be focused on different sorts of candidates than Fisher for the position.