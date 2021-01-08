Jeff Fisher has interest in this college coaching job

Jeff Fisher’s name has become associated with mediocrity among NFL fans, but he may be eyeing college jobs now.

Fisher said he would be interested in the Tennessee job if it were to come available, though he added he has great respect for current coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“If for some reason Coach Pruitt is no longer the head coach at the University of Tennessee, yes I would have a great deal of interest in that program,” Fisher said Friday on The George Plaster Show.

This is all hypothetical, as there’s no indication that Pruitt is on his way out right now. Fisher has extensive ties to the state though, having coached the Titans for over a decade. Notably, he has no college coaching experience.

Rumor has it that Fisher did get a look at another college job in 2019, but nothing came of that.