Jeff Hafley takes shot at Eli Drinkwitz over comments about playing Boston College

Boston College coach Jeff Hafley is not impressed with remarks made by his Missouri counterpart about playing the Eagles on the road.

Missouri will travel to play Boston College on Saturday, which Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz admitted was not his preference. On Tuesday, Drinkwitz said he’d rather play a regional game or a rivalry matchup, something that would be “a little bit more exciting for recruits to watch.”

Hafley had a sharp response to those comments Wednesday, making clear that Boston College was eager to play anyone anywhere.

“Yeah, I heard it, ’cause there’s about 500 people who sent it to me,” Hafley said, via Tyler Calvaruso of 247 Sports. “Besides that, I probably never would have heard it. Look, I don’t think he meant anything by it. And I’ll give you my opinion. You guys asked me how I felt when we had to go and play UMass, right? And we had to go to Temple and play Temple. Shoot, if Colgate wanted us to go play ’em there, I’ll go play there.

“And if he really didn’t want to come to Boston, he should have called up and asked me and I would have gotten on a plane and flew out to Missouri to play. I don’t care where we play. I don’t. The football season, for me, is about getting our team games, getting better every day and having a great time doing it with each other. So, it is what it is.”

Drinkwitz appears to have unintentionally rubbed some people the wrong way as Missouri coach. The logic behind his comments is understandable, but it was inevitable the remarks were going to make their way back to Chestnut Hill and bother some people. If nothing else, it’s added some juice to an otherwise unremarkable non-conference matchup.