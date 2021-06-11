Lane Kiffin not impressed with Eli Drinkwitz’s ‘Mizzou Vice’ photo

Lane Kiffin did not seem to be impressed with Eli Drinkwitz’s “Mizzou Vice” photo.

Drinkwitz, who is entering his second season at Missouri, shared a marketing photo on social media Thursday. The photo shows the Missouri football coach posing with Steve Wilks in a cool-guy ’80s throwback pose. Both men were in black sunglasses and standing back-to-back.

Some enjoyed mocking the photo. One Twitter user even called Kiffin’s attention to the photo and told the Ole Miss coach he needed to stuff Drinkwitz into a locker. Kiffin responded with a facepalm emoji:

The facepalm is how many people reacted to seeing Drinkwitz’s photo. The picture didn’t really seem to fit the coach. But at least he was having fun with it, which fans probably like.

Mizzou went 5-5 last season. Tigers fans are eager to see what Drinkwitz can do with the program.

Oh, and because you’re probably curious … Ole Miss and Mizzou are not scheduled to meet in 2021.