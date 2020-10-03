 Skip to main content
Video: Jeff Hafley upset about North Carolina cheering after big hit hurts Hunter Long

October 3, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jeff Hafley

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley was upset with North Carolina for cheering after a big hit on Saturday that left one of his players hurt.

During the first quarter of BC’s game against the Tar Heels in Chestnut Hill, Ma., the Eagles had a third down play. Tight end Hunter Long was unable to make a catch after being drilled by a big hit from Trey Morrison.

Hafley was upset and could be heard yelling while standing nearby as Long was examined. He screamed about North Carolina cheering.

The incompletion led to a fourth-down punt from BC. Long was later able to return to the game after the hit.

Hafley is in his first season as BC’s head coach after previously coaching Ohio State’s secondary. His team entered the game 2-0 on the season.

