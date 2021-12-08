Jeff Tedford reportedly returning to Fresno State, could bring transfer QB

Fresno State is turning to a familiar face to run the program.

The Bulldogs are finalizing a deal with Jeff Tedford to make him their head football coach, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday.

Tedford was an assistant at Fresno State from 1992-1997. He later went on to have tremendous success as Cal’s head coach from 2002-2012 before being fired by the school. He returned to Fresno State from 2017-2019 before burning out and stepping down due to health issues. Now the 60-year-old has apparently recovered from his health matters and is ready for round two.

One report says Tedford could attract former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, who entered the transfer portal.

I've been told Adrian Martinez would be interested in Fresno State if Jeff Tedford is the HC. Adrian is also linked to Kansas State and Cal. Doing his due diligence. I think a year under Tedford would get him the most NFL ready. Offered Adrian at FS. Multiple options on the table — George Takata (@georgetakata) December 7, 2021

Fresno State lost Kalen DeBoer to Washington, which led them to search for a new coach. Tedford went 26-14 over three seasons at Fresno State during his first stint as Bulldogs head coach, including a 12-2 year in 2018.

Photo: Sep 9, 2017; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford during the game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports