Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez enters transfer portal

Adrian Martinez was unable to play in Nebraska’s season finale last weekend due to a shoulder injury, and it turns out that was his last game with the team.

Martinez announced on Thursday that he has entered the transfer portal. He issued a statement thanking Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and the rest of the Cornhuskers staff.

Martinez started for Nebraska for four seasons. He broke the school’s all-time offensive yardage record in his final start against Wisconsin, passing Tommy Armstrong Jr. and finishing with 10,792 yards. The junior finished with 80 total touchdowns in Lincoln.

Nebraska finished 3-9 this season and is entering a pivotal fifth year under Frost. There had been speculation that Martinez might leave the program, and he hinted that he would when he took part in Senior Day festivities last week.

There are already several top QBs for schools to recruit this offseason via the transfer portal. Nebraska has freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg on the roster. Frost could look to the transfer portal to replace Martinez.

Photo: Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports