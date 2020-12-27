 Skip to main content
Jeffrey Gunter nearly rips Malik Willis’ head off with dirty facemask

December 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Jeffrey Gunter made a dirty play during a football game.

Liberty had the ball at their 41 leading 7-0 over Coastal Carolina in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis took a snap from shotgun and rushed to his left for a first down. Gunter chased him down and grabbed Willis by the facemask, twisting it all the way around so that Willis’ helmet came off.

Gunter was called for a facemask penalty on the play.

You may recall that Gunter is the same guy who committed this dirty play on BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Willis ended up rushing for a touchdown on the possession, so he wound up fine. But this is just another example of Gunter going too far on the field.

