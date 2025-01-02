Jeremiah Smith gives awesome 1-word answer to ESPN reporter

Jeremiah Smith gave an awesome 1-word answer to Rece Davis during a postgame interview on Wednesday night.

Smith had 7 catches for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns while helping his Ohio State Buckeyes secure a 41-21 win over the Oregon Ducks in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Smith was honored as the offensive MVP of the game and was interviewed by ESPN’s Rece Davis.

Davis said that nothing Oregon did on defense worked against Smith.

“Can anybody stop you?” Davis asked.

“No,” Smith answered bluntly.

Perhaps Smith was talking about his team as much as himself.

Ohio State ripped Tennessee 42-17 in their first-round playoff game. They followed up that performance with a one-sided thrashing of Oregon.

Next up for the Buckeyes is Texas on January 10. Can anybody stop them? We know Smith’s answer.