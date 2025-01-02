 Skip to main content
Jeremiah Smith gives awesome 1-word answer to ESPN reporter

January 1, 2025
by Larry Brown
College Football Playoff 2024Jeremiah Smith
Jeremiah Smith holding a ball

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs after making a catch during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Photo Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiah Smith gave an awesome 1-word answer to Rece Davis during a postgame interview on Wednesday night.

Smith had 7 catches for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns while helping his Ohio State Buckeyes secure a 41-21 win over the Oregon Ducks in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Smith was honored as the offensive MVP of the game and was interviewed by ESPN’s Rece Davis.

Davis said that nothing Oregon did on defense worked against Smith.

“Can anybody stop you?” Davis asked.

“No,” Smith answered bluntly.

Perhaps Smith was talking about his team as much as himself.

Ohio State ripped Tennessee 42-17 in their first-round playoff game. They followed up that performance with a one-sided thrashing of Oregon.

Next up for the Buckeyes is Texas on January 10. Can anybody stop them? We know Smith’s answer.

