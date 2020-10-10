Jeremy Pruitt has masterful technique for wearing mask on sidelines

Jeremy Pruitt took his mask-wearing technique to a whole new level on Saturday.

The Tennessee Volunteers head coach received attention for the way he was wearing his face covering. He had an orange and white checkboard gaiter-type thing. But Pruitt had it wrapped around his head and not covering his mouth and nose, which is the intended practical use for a mask.

Jeremy Pruitt is wearing a mask covering every part of his face but his mouth pic.twitter.com/QcYH0iUJbV — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 10, 2020

Pruitt’s Vols actually led Georgia 21-17 at the half. But Georgia turned it up in the second half and won 44-21.

If college football were the NFL, Pruitt almost certainly would be fined. But it’s not, so he won’t get anything except some jokes on social media.

We know another coach who could probably relate to Pruitt’s mask style.