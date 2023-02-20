Jerry Kill gets massive tattoo to commemorate New Mexico State season

New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill is a man of his word.

Kill unveiled an incredible tattoo commemorating his 2022 Aggies team on Sunday, coming through on a promise he made to his players before their bowl game in December.

Kill got the tattoo at a Las Cruces tattoo parlor and admitted he had made the pledge to pump up his “dragging” team late in the season.

“They were kind of dragging a little bit, so I called them all up and said, ‘here is the deal, if you win this bowl game, I respect this team so much and what you’ve done, I’ll get a tattoo on my arm,” Kill told Sam Guzman of KTSM. “They all just went crazy.”

The Aggies obviously came through, beating Bowling Green 24-19 in the Quick Lane Bowl to seal a 7-6 season. That may not seem like much, but Kill inherited a program that went 2-10 in 2021 and had played in just one bowl game since 1960. The turnaround is remarkable.

Kill, a veteran coach who is best remembered for his stint at Minnesota from 2011-2015, has dodged some celebrations before, but he gladly embraced this one. He has certainly endeared himself to his players and the school.