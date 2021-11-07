Video: TCU players whiff on Gatorade bath for coach Jerry Kill

TCU’s players had a swing and a miss on their attempt to give interim coach Jerry Kill a Gatorade bath on Saturday.

Kill was coaching in his first game since TCU parted ways with Gary Patterson. He led TCU to a 30-28 upset win at home over Baylor.

After the win, a few Horned Frogs players tried to celebrate by dumping the contents of their cooler on Kill. Kill put the moves on his players and avoided the bath.

TCU players don’t even know what Jerry Kill looks like pic.twitter.com/FnKptYPBmF — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 6, 2021

Those were some slick moves by Kill.

Quarterback Chandler Morris had a great game for TCU. He went 29/41 for 461 yards and two touchdown passes. He also rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown.

This marked TCU’s best win of the season. Their fans are hoping they can continue the success over the final three regular season games. And maybe next time they’ll actually douse Kill.