Jerry Rice’s son Brenden makes history for Colorado

Jerry Rice’s son Brenden is turning into quite the player for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Rice made two huge plays on Saturday in spite of his team’s loss to Utah. First, he returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter to give Colorado the lead. Early in the second half, he followed it up with a 61-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass to expand that lead.

Jerry Rice's son Brenden became the first Colorado player in over 25 years to score both a punt return and receiving TD in the same game. Like father, like son @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/IA64GkSd7z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2020

That combination made Rice the first Colorado player in over 25 years to return a punt for a touchdown and nab a receiving touchdown in the same game.

It was only last month that Rice was catching his first career touchdown. It’s safe to say Jerry’s son has some serious big play ability.