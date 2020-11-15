Video: Jerry Rice’s son Brenden scores first career touchdown

Jerry Rice’s son, Brenden, had a big moment during Colorado’s 35-32 win over Stanford on Saturday.

Rice caught two passes for 38 yards, including his first career touchdown. He came completely open on a blown coverage by Stanford in the third quarter of the game and scored an easy 34-yard touchdown.

Brenden is a true freshman from Chandler, Ariz. and had one catch for five yards in the Buffaloes’ win over UCLA last weekend. Now he’s up to three catches and has his first college TD.

Jerry had Brenden with Jackie Edwards, a relationship that occurred outside Jerry’s marriage to Jacqueline Rice. Brenden and Jerry have never lived under the same roof, but their relationship has grown recently.

Jerry has another son, Jerry Rice Jr., who played at UCLA and UNLV. Jerry Rice Jr. also attempted to have an NFL career, but it did not go very far.