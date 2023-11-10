Former Jim Harbaugh assistant responds to Michigan allegations

One of Jim Harbaugh’s former top assistants has sounded off about the sign-stealing allegations made against the program.

Biff Poggi, who spent two years as an associate head coach at Michigan under Harbaugh, said on X Friday that he would “stake my reputation” on Harbaugh having no knowledge of any of the behavior that staffer Connor Stalions allegedly engaged in. Poggi, who is now the head coach at Charlotte, also told critics to “stop whining and get a better team.”

I have been quiet on the Michigan situation BUT NO longer.I was closer to Jim Harbaugh over the last three years than anyone except his wife and kids.if Jim knew I would have known. I didn’t know and neither did he. I stake my reputation on it.Stop whining and get a better team — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) November 10, 2023

“I was closer to Jim Harbaugh over the last three years than anyone except his wife and kids,” Poggi wrote. “If Jim knew I would have known. I didn’t know and neither did he. I stake my reputation on it. Stop whining and get a better team.”

Stalions, a former Michigan staffer, is alleged to have masterminded an entire operation to illegally steal the signals of opposing teams. Whether Harbaugh was aware of what was going on has been a major focus, especially with the Big Ten contemplating a suspension over the allegations.

No evidence has emerged directly linking Harbaugh to the alleged scheme, which will be a major point of contention for Michigan if the coach is indeed suspended.