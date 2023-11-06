Report: Michigan will go to court over any Jim Harbaugh suspension

The Michigan Wolverines and the Big Ten may be on the verge of a major legal battle over the state of Jim Harbaugh.

The Big Ten is considering a multi-game suspension for Harbaugh over illegal sign-stealing allegations that have roiled conference foes, and may make a decision as soon as Wednesday, according to Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. Michigan has been given the opportunity to respond to the allegations under the league’s sportmanship policy, which would be used by Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti as backing for any discipline.

The report adds that both Harbaugh and Michigan would likely take legal action against the Big Ten over any suspension. Michigan’s argument is that no evidence has emerged that suggests Harbaugh had any knowledge of staffer Connor Stalions’ alleged operation, which the NCAA has shared with the conference.

Big Ten athletic directors are pushing Petitti to take some sort of action against Michigan, as the NCAA investigation into the allegations will not be completed prior to the end of the season. He is limited in what he can theoretically do, which is why suspending Harbaugh is the most likely outcome. Without anything directly linking Harbaugh to the allegations, however, defending that suspension in court could be challenging.

Given the ridiculous scope of Stalions’ alleged operation, it is understandable why the rest of the Big Ten would want to see something happen to Michigan, especially since they remain unbeaten and firmly in College Football Playoff contention. That does not make Petitti’s job any easier.