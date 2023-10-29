Report: Jim Harbaugh could face 1 big obstacle if he tries to return to NFL

Jim Harbaugh is facing potentially significant discipline from the NCAA over Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal, which has left many wondering if he could once again explore NFL opportunities after the season. There is a chance the league may not want him, however.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Sunday that the NFL is not likely to serve as a “safe harbor” for Harbaugh should the coach be suspended by the NCAA. Not only that, but there is a decent chance the NFL would abide by any NCAA suspension that is handed down.

A scandal that took place at Ohio State more than a decade ago could serve as precedent, according to Rapoport and Pelissero. Former Buckeyes quarterback Terrell Pryor was facing a five-game suspension for a memorabilia scandal in 2011 when he declared for the NFL’s supplemental draft. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the five-game suspension would also apply in the NFL because he felt the situation was “a calculated effort to manipulate our eligibility rules.”

Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel was also suspended as part of the scandal and resigned. He was then hired by the Indianapolis Colts as a game-day consultant. While Tressel was not officially suspended but the NFL, the Colts announced he would not join the team until Week 7.

Of course, there is also the question of whether any NFL teams would want Harbaugh. The 59-year-old essentially admitted two years ago that he would have taken the Minnesota Vikings job if it were offered to him. Harbaugh then met with another NFL team this past offseason but was never Plan A for that team.

Harbaugh has denied having any knowledge of Michigan employee Connor Stalions’ elaborate sign-stealing scheme. His punishment may be lightened if that proves to be the case, but substantial discipline still seems inevitable.