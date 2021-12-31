Jim Harbaugh gives funny interview about Daxton Hill’s status

Michigan has faced questions about the status of starting nickelback Daxton Hill ahead of the Wolverines’ College Football Playoff game against Georgia on Friday. Jim Harbaugh was asked about Hill during a media conference call and in an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith on Thursday. His response to Smith was humorous because of the way he played coy.

Harbaugh gave every answer without giving an actual answer to Smith regarding Hill’s status.

Jim Harbaugh calls Daxton Hill a “game-time decision.” pic.twitter.com/vBrWwSJqCY — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) December 30, 2021

“Questionable. Not ruled out. A game-time decision,” Harbaugh said of Hill.

Harbaugh was asked whether Hill was even in Miami for the Orange Bowl game.

“He might be,” the Michigan coach responded.

The nature of Hill’s absence has not been revealed. The defensive back’s brother, NFL running back Justice Hill, was placed on the COVID list by the Baltimore Ravens. That led to some speculation about whether Daxton was similarly placed into COVID protocol. But the Wolverines have not clarified the matter.

Michigan is set to face Georgia at 7:30 pm ET on Friday. The winner of their game meets the victor of the Alabama-Cincinnati game in the championship game.

Photo: Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports