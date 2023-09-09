Jim Harbaugh has funny side job during suspension

Jim Harbaugh is serving the second game of his three-game suspension on Saturday, and the Michigan coach seems to have found a good way to keep himself occupied while away from the team.

The CBS broadcast of Michigan’s game against UNLV revealed that Harbaugh spent Saturday morning working the chains at his 10-year-old son’s football game. He certainly was not giving it a half-hearted effort, either.

Jim Harbaugh spent the morning working the chains at his son's football game. pic.twitter.com/RPqy4m4DkI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 9, 2023

CBS did note that Harbaugh’s chain duties occupied his morning, and that he was at home to watch the Michigan game in the afternoon.

Harbaugh is serving a school-imposed suspension over allegedly lying to NCAA investigators over recruiting violations. Though he will not be back until Week 4, he clearly has the full support of his players, who jumped out to a 21-0 first half lead on Saturday.