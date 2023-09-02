Michigan players send message supporting suspended Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines players sent messages of support to coach Jim Harbaugh as they began their season on Saturday.

With Harbaugh suspended for the first three games of the season, the offense saw fit to send a message of support during Saturday’s game against East Carolina. As the Wolverines broke the huddle for their first offensive play, the team lined up and held up four fingers, representing the number Harbaugh wore as Michigan quarterback.

In addition, quarterback JJ McCarthy sent a clear message of his own by wearing a jersey with a “Free Harbaugh” message on it while arriving for the game.

Harbaugh is still facing NCAA discipline for allegedly lying to investigators over recruiting violations. His three-game suspension is self-imposed by the university in a bid to stave off a significant suspension later on. The players may think he got a raw deal, but the university evidently does not.