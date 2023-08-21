 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 21, 2023

Jim Harbaugh will serve suspension from Michigan after all

August 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jim Harbaugh in Michigan gear

Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh’s bizarre disciplinary situation at Michigan took another turn on Monday.

Harbaugh told Wolverines players that he had agreed to a self-imposed three-game suspension to start the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. The move appears to be an attempt to stave off further discipline from the NCAA.

Harbaugh is facing NCAA discipline for allegedly lying to investigators over a series of relatively minor recruiting infractions. He initially had a deal that would have seen him accept a four-game ban to start the season, but the NCAA ultimately chose to go through the full disciplinary process, which Harbaugh will still be subjected to.

The new suspension means Harbaugh will miss games against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green. The Wolverines should be fine without him.

Article Tags

Jim Harbaugh
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus