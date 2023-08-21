Jim Harbaugh will serve suspension from Michigan after all

Jim Harbaugh’s bizarre disciplinary situation at Michigan took another turn on Monday.

Harbaugh told Wolverines players that he had agreed to a self-imposed three-game suspension to start the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. The move appears to be an attempt to stave off further discipline from the NCAA.

Update to this: Michigan is moving forward with the three-game self-imposed suspension. The school’s position is that the punishment is consistent with NCAA rulings for similar cases. If the NCAA wants to argue for more, it will have to make its case at a later date. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) August 21, 2023

Harbaugh is facing NCAA discipline for allegedly lying to investigators over a series of relatively minor recruiting infractions. He initially had a deal that would have seen him accept a four-game ban to start the season, but the NCAA ultimately chose to go through the full disciplinary process, which Harbaugh will still be subjected to.

The new suspension means Harbaugh will miss games against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green. The Wolverines should be fine without him.