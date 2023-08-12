Report: Jim Harbaugh suspension deal with NCAA falls apart

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is still facing disciplinary action for NCAA rules violations, but it looked like the matter was settled with the NCAA. That is no longer the case.

The agreement between Harbaugh and the NCAA that would have seen the Michigan coach receive a four-game suspension has fallen apart, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. The deal collapsed after some unforeseen hurdles arose with the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions.

For Harbaugh, this news is a mixed bag. Previously, he was set to serve a four-game suspension to start the 2023 season. That will no longer be the case, as the disciplinary process is now expected to extend into 2024. He could face stiffer discipline once the case is resolved. While that may not be ideal, it also means Harbaugh is all but guaranteed to be able to coach every game in 2023.

The initial allegations against Harbaugh and the program were minor. The allegations included impermissible recruiting contact and meeting with recruits during a COVID-19 dead period. However, NCAA investigators allege that Harbaugh lied to officials during the investigation, and has refused to acknowledge that. This appears to be the major point of contention between Harbaugh and the NCAA, and is the reason he is facing a suspension to begin with.

The Wolverines are among the preseason favorites to challenge for a national title and debuted at No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll this week.