Jim Harbaugh makes bold prediction about Michigan’s NFL Draft hopefuls

The Michigan Wolverines are seen as preseason title contenders, but coach Jim Harbaugh thinks they could set some records in the process.

Harbaugh is very bullish on many of his players’ NFL Draft prospects. He is so confident, in fact, that he thinks the Wolverines have a real chance of breaking the Georgia Bulldogs’ record of having 15 players selected in a single draft, which happened in 2022.

“I think we’ll have 20 guys picked,” Harbaugh told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “I bet we break that record. (Georgia) had 15 that year.”

Harbaugh rattled off a whole list of players he could see getting drafted in 2024, including seven offensive linemen, two running backs, and three defensive linemen. He also included quarterback JJ McCarthy on the list.

Of course, Michigan’s chances of breaking that record will be helped significantly if they can contend for and win a national title. Harbaugh is trying to make sure that happens as well. If it does, that record he seems to want may follow.