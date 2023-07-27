 Skip to main content
Michigan is already running practices with 1 team in mind

July 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jim Harbaugh walking

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches warmups before a game against Northern Illinois at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

The Michigan Wolverines are not hiding their ambitions for the 2023 season. They want to win a championship, and they know which team they need to beat to do it.

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil said Thursday that the Wolverines have started implementing a “Beat Georgia” period into practices with the aim of practicing packages specifically tailored to face the Bulldogs. The message is clear: Michigan wants to get to, and win, a national title.

Michigan had already implemented an Ohio State-themed portion of practice in 2021. Perhaps it is no coincidence that they have two consecutive wins against the Buckeyes. When Michigan faced Georgia in the 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal, they were outclassed in a 34-11 loss, suggesting they had plenty of work to do.

The Wolverines are going to have to cope with a few distractions to start the season, but they obviously have their sights set on one target. If they can pull it off, their practice methods may be a key reason why.

Georgia FootballMichigan Football
