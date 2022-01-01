Jim Harbaugh not dismayed despite Michigan beatdown

Jim Harbaugh came up small in a big spot once again on Saturday night.

Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines were completely dismantled by the Georgia Bulldogs, who punched their ticket to the National Championship Game with a 34-10 victory.

After the latest loss, Harbaugh did not sound dismayed.

“It was a great season. To me it’s one of the best seasons in Michigan football history. We were trying to make it greater. We were trying to make it greater tonight. But it was still a great season,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game.

Harbaugh ultimately chalked the blowout up to happenstance. He felt Georgia played their very best game of the season, while Michigan’s players did not. There were no emotions beyond that.

It’s also a time to look forward, Harbaugh said. He believes this is only just the beginning of a Wolverines resurgence.

“It’s still a beginning for this team,” Harbaugh added. “It’ll begin anew this year. Start of a new year.

“Proud of (the team), the way they kept fighting. I could say they were — there’s never any quit in these guys. It’s a very resilient — ton of resolve with this football team, and as I said, to me it feels like a start. Feels like a beginning.”

Sometimes it seems too easy for Harbaugh to brush off failure but perhaps that all comes with a wealth of experience.

Image: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports