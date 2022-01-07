Jim Harbaugh hinted to recruit that he could leave Michigan?

Jim Harbaugh just led Michigan to its most successful season since he was hired by the school seven years ago, but there has been some talk about him potentially leaving for a new job. Apparently the coach has not ruled it out.

A report earlier this week claimed Harbaugh is considering a potential return to the NFL. According to one recruit’s father, Harbaugh recently admitted that is a possibility.

Larry Clemons, the father of four-star wide receiver Darius Clemons, told Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider that Harbaugh admitted to the Clemons family that he will “entertain” conversations with NFL teams.

“He said that he’ll entertain (it),” Larry Clemons said. “He was up front with us about that. I had Coach Harbaugh speak to my pastor. They had a good conversation. Our pastor asked him about that, and that’s just that’s the (reply) that he gave him.”

Darius Clemons committed to Michigan last month, so he must not have been too concerned. If anything, he probably appreciated the honesty from Harbaugh.

There are two schools of thought with Harbaugh. One is that he actually is contemplating a return to the NFL, where he enjoyed plenty of success as a head coach. He went 44-19-1 in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 before being forced out over issues with the team’s front office. He took the team to the NFC Championship Game three straight years and Super Bowl in 2012.

Harbaugh also could be trying to create leverage with Michigan. He signed an extension at a discounted rate last season, so he may want a raise after winning the Big Ten and taking the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff. College coaches use offers from other programs and NFL teams all the time to secure new contracts. It is certainly possible Harbaugh is taking that approach.

Harbaugh seems to genuinely love Michigan. He was swatting away NFL coaching rumors even when things were going poorly in Ann Arbor. We doubt he’ll leave, but you never know.

