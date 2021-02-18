Jim Harbaugh asked for recruiting advice from unusual source

Jim Harbaugh isn’t known as someone who needs a lot of help with recruiting, but he apparently sought some advice from an unlikely source.

Comedian Randy Sklar told Big Ten Network’s “On The Bench” podcast that the Michigan coach texted him looking for jokes to use when talking to recruits, and even used some of them.

"He texted me one time, 'You got any good jokes?'" Randy @SklarBrothers shares the story of the time @CoachJim4UM reached out to him in search of a joke to tell. Subscribe to @BTNMikeHall's 𝙊𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙝 pod: https://t.co/kkN8HcXf8M pic.twitter.com/HfmoxazJXo — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2021

“He texted me one time and he’s like, ‘Got any good jokes?’ Out of the blue, ‘You got any good jokes,’ he texted me,” Sklar said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ I wrote a few jokes and I sent them to him, like just jokes that your dad could tell someone, you know what I mean? Even though he’s like not that much older than us. I’ve got to do it in a way that he could. And he did, it was so great. He’s like, he uses them. ‘I’m about to talk to this running back from Cleveland, or Cincinnati, from 2022. I’m going to use one of these jokes.’ And he did. It was great.”

We don’t know which recruit Harbaugh used the jokes on, so we can’t say if it worked. That said, Harbaugh is always willing to go the extra mile to land a recruit. It’s not really a shock he’d go this route if he thought it would help.

H/T 247Sports