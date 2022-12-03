 Skip to main content
Jim Leonhard makes big decision about coaching future

December 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is shown before their game against Illinois State Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Photo Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Much speculation has settled around former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his role under new coach Luke Fickell. As of Saturday, it appeared as if Leonhard had made up his mind.

Leonard has decided to remain at Wisconsin, likely returning to his role as defensive coordinator, according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It is unclear if Leonhard might serve as a co-coordinator with Mike Tressel, who had been Fickell’s defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and appears poised to join the Wisconsin staff in some role.

Leonhard served as Wisconsin’s interim head coach down the stretch and there was some thought he would be a candidate for the permanent job. Even when that did not materialize, it was clear he would have opportunities elsewhere, especially since the NFL has given him looks before.

Fickell did make keeping Leonhard a priority, and appears to have succeeded. That is a win for the new Wisconsin coach.

