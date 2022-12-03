Jim Leonhard makes big decision about coaching future

Much speculation has settled around former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his role under new coach Luke Fickell. As of Saturday, it appeared as if Leonhard had made up his mind.

Leonard has decided to remain at Wisconsin, likely returning to his role as defensive coordinator, according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It is unclear if Leonhard might serve as a co-coordinator with Mike Tressel, who had been Fickell’s defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and appears poised to join the Wisconsin staff in some role.

Leonhard served as Wisconsin’s interim head coach down the stretch and there was some thought he would be a candidate for the permanent job. Even when that did not materialize, it was clear he would have opportunities elsewhere, especially since the NFL has given him looks before.

Fickell did make keeping Leonhard a priority, and appears to have succeeded. That is a win for the new Wisconsin coach.