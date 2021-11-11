Report: Jim Mora expected to be named head coach at UConn

The UConn football program has been a complete disaster for the better part of the last decade, but the school has somehow landed a huge name as its next head coach.

UConn is expected to finalize a deal with former UCLA head coach Jim Mora, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday.

There’s a reason Mora was fired at UCLA in 2017 and has not landed a job since, but he is a huge hire for UConn. The Huskies have a record of 4-29 over the past four years and have been one of the worst teams in Division I FBS. Randy Edsall, who was in his second stint with the program, stepped after just two games this season.

Mora, 59, went 46-30 as the head coach at UCLA from 2012 until his firing in 2017. He has long had a reputation for being a players’ coach, which is why some former UCLA stars were openly upset when the school let him go.

Mora also spent four seasons as an NFL head coach with the Atlanta Falcons from 2004-2006 and Seattle Seahawks in 2009

UConn is facing an uphill battle, but Mora should be able to attract some recruits that the Huskies otherwise would not have had a shot at. He’ll also get a head start in that department by joining the school now.

UConn is not affiliated with a conference after their other sports left the AAC to join the Big East two years ago. Their administration has insisted they are committed to bringing the football program back to relevancy. Hiring Mora is a step in that direction.

Photo: Jul 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Jim Mora during Pac-12 media day at Hollywood & Highland. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports