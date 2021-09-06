Randy Edsall stepping down immediately as UConn head coach

So much for the Randy Edsall plan at UConn.

Edsall is stepping down as the head football coach at UConn, effective immediately. The updated announcement came on Monday, just a day after other plans for the coach were announced.

On Sunday, UConn said Edsall would step down at the end of the season. Apparently that plan wasn’t satisfying to either Edsall, UConn, or both parties, as he is now out immediately.

Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will take over the team.

Edsall was in his second stint as UConn’s head coach. The 63-year-old had success at UConn from 1999-2010, which allowed him to make the jump to Maryland. But his stint at Maryland did not go great, and he was fired in his fifth season.

Edsall returned to UConn in 2017 and was in his fifth season of his second stint (the team did not play last year). They were just 6-32 under Edsall during his second stint in charge. They started 0-2 this season, with a 45-0 loss to Fresno State and a loss to FCS school Holy Cross.

It’s hard to believe they put Spanos in charge following this clip.