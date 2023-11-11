 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 11, 2023

Did Jimbo Fisher pull strange pregame QB trick on opponent?

November 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jimbo Fisher with a headset on

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher may have been trying to play some tricks on the Mississippi State Bulldogs prior to kickoff on Saturday.

The Aggies were dealing with some uncertainty regarding their quarterback, as starter Max Johnson sustained a rib injury in last week’s loss to Ole Miss. Fisher maintained during the week that Johnson would be able to play Saturday, but reports emerged earlier in the day that the rib injury was serious enough that it would likely prevent Johnson from playing.

Despite this, Fisher, intentionally or not, kept up the ruse. Media members spotted a player during warmups who was throwing left-handed and wearing Johnson’s No. 14. They quickly deduced, however, that it was not actually Johnson.

Eventually, it was determined that the mystery quarterback was Texas A&M walk-on Blake Bost, who had previously worn No. 14 before switching prior to the 2022 season. It was not clear if Bost was actually trying to serve as a Johnson decoy or if he was simply warming up while wearing old equipment.

Ultimately, Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson wound up starting for the Aggies, with Johnson sidelined as expected.

Fisher is definitely the type who might try something like this. Whether he did it on purpose or not, it’s unlikely to have made much of a difference. Still, we know of one NFL coach who might approve of the tactic.

Article Tags

Blake BostJimbo FisherMax JohnsonTexas A&M Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus