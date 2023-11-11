Did Jimbo Fisher pull strange pregame QB trick on opponent?

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher may have been trying to play some tricks on the Mississippi State Bulldogs prior to kickoff on Saturday.

The Aggies were dealing with some uncertainty regarding their quarterback, as starter Max Johnson sustained a rib injury in last week’s loss to Ole Miss. Fisher maintained during the week that Johnson would be able to play Saturday, but reports emerged earlier in the day that the rib injury was serious enough that it would likely prevent Johnson from playing.

Despite this, Fisher, intentionally or not, kept up the ruse. Media members spotted a player during warmups who was throwing left-handed and wearing Johnson’s No. 14. They quickly deduced, however, that it was not actually Johnson.

There is a player on the field in No. 14 for Texas A&M who is throwing left handed, but consensus in the press box is that is not QB Max Johnson. Decoy? Wearing a hat and everything. pic.twitter.com/tnoMCHVm1C — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) November 11, 2023

That is most certainly not Texas A&M QB Max Johnson throwing left handed during warmups in a hat and a No. 14 shirt. Only player on the field wearing a hat. Photo by @MeredithSeaver pic.twitter.com/zmbS1hMHoT — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) November 11, 2023

Eventually, it was determined that the mystery quarterback was Texas A&M walk-on Blake Bost, who had previously worn No. 14 before switching prior to the 2022 season. It was not clear if Bost was actually trying to serve as a Johnson decoy or if he was simply warming up while wearing old equipment.

I am pretty positive it is walk-on QB Blake Bost. He wore No. 14 in 2021 before changing to No. 23 before last season. I can't say I have paid enough attention to Bost to know if he has had a No. 14 shirt during pregame warmups all season. Still, pretty funny to think about. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 11, 2023

Ultimately, Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson wound up starting for the Aggies, with Johnson sidelined as expected.

Fisher is definitely the type who might try something like this. Whether he did it on purpose or not, it’s unlikely to have made much of a difference. Still, we know of one NFL coach who might approve of the tactic.